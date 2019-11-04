India decides not to join RCEP; says, this free trade agreement doesn’t address concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the view that RCEP doesn’t reflect its original intent. (ANI Image)

Ending days of speculation, India on Monday decided not to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, news agency ANI reported citing unidentified sources. The deal was called off as India stood firm citing that its key concerns are not getting addressed, it added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the view that RCEP doesn’t reflect its original intent, the report also said. The present RECP agreement doesn’t satisfactorily address India’s outstanding issues and concerns, CNBCTV18 reported citing Narendra Modi as saying. The RCEP – a mega free trade agreement – was being negotiated among 10 ASEAN countries with their six FTA partners (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said the pact should be mutually beneficial for all parties.