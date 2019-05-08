India, China officials to discuss trade related issues

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 5:19:05 PM

Senior officials of India and China will meet here Thursday to discuss trade-related issues, particularly matters concerning the agriculture sector, an official said.

Recently, India has identified and shared with China a list of 380 products (Representational image)Recently, India has identified and shared with China a list of 380 products (Representational image)

Senior officials of India and China will meet here Thursday to discuss trade-related issues, particularly matters concerning the agriculture sector, an official said. The Chinese side will be headed by Li Guo, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

From the Indian side, officials from different departments including commerce, agriculture, animal husbandry and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) would participate in the meeting, the official added.

The meeting assumes significance as India is seeking greater market access for its manufactured and agricultural products in the Chinese market to bridge the widening trade deficit.

Recently, India has identified and shared with China a list of 380 products, including horticulture, textiles, chemicals and pharmaceuticals products, as their shipments hold huge export potential.

Increasing exports of these products will help India narrow the widening trade deficit with China, which stood at USD 50.12 billion during April-February 2018-19. Indian exporters face certain non-tariff barriers in the Chinese market that are restricting exports.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India, China officials to discuss trade related issues
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition