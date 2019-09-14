India-Central America: Indian companies head to Guatemala to explore opportunities in various sectors

Besides agreeing to Guatemala’s request for supplying solar panels to its airports, the two sides have an MoU for the training of diplomats and a Letter of Intent for training Guatemalan English Teachers in India.

For the first time back to back a large number of Indian companies are heading to the Central American nation Guatemala. It will be for the first time ever that India Pavilion will be the second largest after Taiwan at the Ferret Expo in Guatemala.

Confirming this, India’s ambassador to Guatemala BS Mubarak said that “EEPC is coming with 20 companies to Guatemala (All Engineering) from 6-9th November to participate in Ferret Expo. This will give an opportunity to the Indian companies to explore the market and showcase their products.

An expo titled `Namaste India’ is being organized by the Indian mission in Guatemala which will showcase India’s automobile, pharmaceutical, engineering, Indian cuisine, etc. “This event will be located in the upmarket neighbourhood of the city – Cayala. The proposed dates are from Nov 2-3,” Mubarak added.

The Indian envoy said that in collaboration with the Embassy, Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) had organised a roadshow in Guatemala to promote their expo, Source India. Based on the positive feedback that was received, there was a large delegation from the Central American nation which had visited India last month.

According to Mubarak, “A delegation comprising 20 major Textile companies mostly from Guatemala led by Tony Malouf, Minister of Economy-Designate of Guatemala participated for the first time in 2019 Edition of Source India which was held at the Bombay Exhibition and Convention Centre in Mumbai. This event was held from Aug 21-23.” A visit for Guatemala delegation Raymond industries site was also organized by the Indian mission.

India has been trying to enhance its engagement with the Lain American Region and in that context it has been trying to enhance its engagements with the biggest economy in the Central American country- Guatemala. In his first overseas visit as the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu had visited the country last year.

Talking of complementarities between the two countries, the Vice President had urged both sides to take advantage of emerging opportunities in both countries for mutual benefit.

