India can’t become $5 trillion economy if villages are ignored, says Narendra Singh Tomar

By: |
Published: December 19, 2019 4:16:57 PM

Speaking at National Awards Distribution function to honour outstanding work in the rural development schemes across the country, Tomar said every village needs to have all the basic facilities equipped with modern technology, just like the cities.

trillion economy, india, Narendra Singh Tomar, National Awards Distribution function, rural development schemesUnion Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (IE photo)

The dream of India becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy cannot be achieved if the villages in the country are ignored, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said here on Thursday.

Speaking at National Awards Distribution function to honour outstanding work in the rural development schemes across the country, Tomar said every village needs to have all the basic facilities equipped with modern technology, just like the cities.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India can’t become $5 trillion economy if villages are ignored, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Consumer sentiment picks up after months of slump; urban Indians enthused about jobs, investments
2GST Council meet: Most states were opposed to change in slabs, hike in GST
3GST compensation: States say Centre staring at sovereign default; GST Council sees 1st ever voting