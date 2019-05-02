India biggest recipient of funds from Asian Development Bank last year

By: |
Updated: May 2, 2019 5:12:21 PM

Asian Development Bank,  Takehiko Nakao, rural connectivity, BRI, china, CPEC, SCOThe multilateral funding institution committed USD 3 billion in sovereign loans to India in 2018, the highest level of assistance since sovereign operations began in the country in 1986. (Reuters)

India was the biggest recipient of funds from Asian Development Bank last year and would continue to get sovereign loans in excess of USD 3 billion in 2019 as well, the bank’s President Takehiko Nakao said. The multilateral funding institution committed USD 3 billion in sovereign loans to India in 2018, the highest level of assistance since sovereign operations began in the country in 1986.

“We will continue to lend this kind of level (during 2019),” he said at the 52nd annual meeting of the bank here. Also, growing debt-GDP ratio is coming down and provides more space for lending, he added. He said ABD will continue to make investment in rural connectivity, urban development and skill development, among others. India received nearly 25 per cent of the total loans sanctioned last year.

Also read: Shaktikanta Das seems safe as RBI governor, whether Modi wins election or Congress

New commitments included USD 21.6 billion in loans, grants and investments from ADB’s own resources, exceeding the target of USD 19.71 billion and up 10 per cent from 2017. The Manila-headquartered bank committed several projects in India, including in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Odisha. On the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China, Nakao said BRI is a very natural idea to expand the connection between East Asia, Central Asia, Europe and Africa but the investment should generate good returns.

“There are merits over investment but at the same time we have to be careful…we must find good project with good return, even if the lending is to the government. Each identified project should have sound economic grant with good returns…and also we should pay attention to social and environmental impact,” he said. Otherwise, there could be issues with regard to investment, he said, adding, Chinese authorities should pay more attention to these issues.

India has opposed the idea of BRI. It is the only country among eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to have raised serious objection to this initiative of China. India’s concern is centred on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, which India considers disputed territories.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India biggest recipient of funds from Asian Development Bank last year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition