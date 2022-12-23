scorecardresearch
India, Bangladesh to start FTA talks early

A joint feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement “confirmed” the FTA would substantially enhance trade and commercial partnership between the two countries, according to a commerce ministry statement.

Written by FE Bureau
The decision follows a meeting between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Bangladeshi counterpart Tipu Munshi here on Thursday.

India and Bangladesh have decided to start talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) early. The decision follows a meeting between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and his Bangladeshi counterpart Tipu Munshi here on Thursday.

Both the ministers also discussed the feasibility of bilateral trade in rupee, removal of non-tariff barriers and port restrictions, re-opening of border haats, harmonisation and mutual recognition of standards and trade infrastructure to further boost bilateral commerce.

A joint feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement “confirmed” the FTA would substantially enhance trade and commercial partnership between the two countries, according to a commerce ministry statement. India’s exports to Bangladesh, the fifth-largest destination, dropped 6.5% until October this fiscal to $7.3 billion, while its imports from the neighbour rose 11.7% to $1.2 billion.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:05:00 am