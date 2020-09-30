  • MORE MARKET STATS

India, Bangladesh looking to address logistics challenges for seamless movement of cargo: Smriti Irani

By: |
September 30, 2020 4:57 PM

"The Indian industry can rejoice if Bangladesh allows retail of ethnic apparel from India at zero duties," the minister said.

The minister observed that India can also learn from the Bangladesh's experience with diversified jute products and partner with the country to capture a share in global value chain of silk as well.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said various measures are being looked at to address the logistics challenges and reduce the turnaround time for seamless movement of cargo between India and Bangladesh.
Irani said leveraging the inland waterway route will also be looked at for seamless movement of cargo between the two neighbours.

“We are actively looking at addressing logistics challenges which emanate at our borders to facilitate quicker turnaround time for both the industries in India and Bangladesh,” said the minister at a CII webinar. The issues being faced in the movement of cargo through Petrapole and Benapole ports are also being investigated, she said.

Related News

Irani said imposition of zero duty on exports of ethnic apparel from India to Bangladesh would help increase trade.
“The Indian industry can rejoice if Bangladesh allows retail of ethnic apparel from India at zero duties,” the minister said.

Irani stressed that India should focus on increasing yarn and fabric exports to Bangladesh. “Both sides are aware that when we compare our share of imports in Bangladesh with China, while China stands at 54 per cent, we stand at only 17 per cent given the high tariff on Indian textiles and apparel export products,” the textiles minister said.

The minister said she was hopeful that the dialogue to be undertaken for coming to a resolution on the proposed MoU by both countries can reflect on these challenges. The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) which at present is holding surplus stocks of cotton, is working out the modalities for exporting to Bangladesh, which will help serve the requirements of its spinning industry.

“I am sure the needs of the spinning industry of Bangladesh can be met by the Cotton Corporation of India,” Irani said. The minister observed that India can also learn from the Bangladesh’s experience with diversified jute products and partner with the country to capture a share in global value chain of silk as well.

Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor stressed on the need for developing regional value chains, with India supplying raw materials and Bangladesh exporting value added goods like fabric and apparel clothing to the world. There was, however, a need for removing the irritants to trade from both sides before this could fructify.

“We would request the Bangladesh side to consider removing the duties on our raw materials,” Capoor said.

Highlighting the opportunity for India and Bangladesh as immediate neighbours to create a huge supply chain for the entire globe in the apparel and textiles sector, Capoor said both countries together “can aspire to replace China as 35 per cent of the global market supplier”.

“Together our vision should be to capture 35 per cent of the global market in the next five years,” he added. Golam Dastagir Gazi, Minister of Textiles and Jute, Bangladesh, emphasised that there is a huge potential for further collaboration between Bangladesh and India in the textile and apparel industry, with opportunities for both countries.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. India Bangladesh looking to address logistics challenges for seamless movement of cargo Smriti Irani
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Income Tax refunds issued: Taxpayers get more than Rs 1 lakh crore in first half of this fiscal
2Indian economy under triple crisis? What govt must do to bring it on growth track
3India reports current account surplus for second straight quarter at 3.9 pc of GDP in April-June