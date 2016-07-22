India-Bangladesh Home Minister level talks on July 28 

The Bangladeshi team is expected to give a list of terror suspects who might have been hiding in India to escape that country’s security net. (PTI)

Growing activities of ISIS, radicalisation of youths and cross-border crimes will be high on the agenda of India-Bangladesh Home Minister level talks scheduled to be held next week.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold the delegation level talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzamman Khan Kamal here on July 28 during which activities of the Middle-East terror group, counter-terror cooperations and how to check cross border crimes will be discussed threadbare.

The three-day visit of the Bangladeshi leader comes nearly a month after a terror attack, believed to be carried out by ISIS, at a Dhaka cafe in which 22 people, including an Indian girl were killed.

ISIS and anti-terror cooperation are two top issues to be discussed at the bilateral meeting, a Home Ministry official said.

The Bangladeshi team is expected to give a list of terror suspects who might have been hiding in India to escape that country’s security net.

Besides, illegal infiltration, smuggling of narcotics and cattle and a few other issues will be discussed at the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrish and Director General of Border Security Force and Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau will participate in the talks.

The last Home Minister level talks in India was held in December, 2012 and in Bangladesh in January, 2013.