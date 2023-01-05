India asks Indonesia to raise buffalo meat imports quota

India has urged Indonesia to allow import of buffalo meat via Medan port on its northern coast, instead of Jakarta citing physical proximity with India which could reduce cost of transportation.

Officials said that if exports of bovine meat is allowed through Medane port, located on the north of Indonesia instead of Jakarta, which is at the south of Indonesia, the shipment would see a significant spike. The distance between Medane and Jakarata ports is around 1,500 km.

Also Read: Russia allows import of buffalo meat from India

Officials said that India has also asked Indonesia to increase the annual import quota for bovine meat currently fixed at around 0.1 million tonne (MT) substantially.

Indonesia is the fourth largest export destination for buffalo meat from India, the world’s second biggest meat exporter after Brazil.

In the current fiscal, India’s buffalo meat exports during April – November have crossed $ 2.1 billion, which is 4% less than the same period in 2021-22.

“We have requested Indonesia to open Medan port for import of bovine meat to make it more economical which would boost exports substantially,” M Angamuthu, chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), told FE.

He said that Indonesia has been asked to release export quota on time besides increasing the volume of imports of buffalo meat from India.

Indonesia has currently approved 29 meat processing units located in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar and Kerala for exports of buffalo meat from India.

Recently, a delegation from APEDA visited Indonesia to discuss steps to increase shipment of bovine meat from India.

Also Read: Buffalo meat exports at over Rs 21,000 cr in 10 months in FY17

Countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are the key export destinations for the buffalo meat from India. Out of these top five countries — Vietnam (9%), Malaysia (8.7%), Egypt (8.1%), Indonesia (6.6%) and Iraq (3.9%) share in the meat export of $ 3.3 billion in 2021-22.

In volume terms, 1.1 MT of buffalo meat was exported last fiscal. India exports buffalo meat to around 70 countries.

There are 89 buffalo meat processing plants including six slaughter houses approved for exports of buffalo meat in the country.

Commerce ministry officials said that in the last decade, there has been a rise in demand of the Indian bovine meant across the globe due to its quality, nutrient values and risk-free as the buffalo meat is processed and exported as per the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) guidelines for any risk mitigation.

Currently, only boneless buffalo meat is allowed for export from India. India is one of the world’s leading exporters of buffalo meat. The country has quality management, food safety management and environment management systems certified world-class meat processing infrastructure.