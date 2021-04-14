  • MORE MARKET STATS

India allows additional 3,675 tonnes of sugar export to UK under concessional duty quota

April 14, 2021 5:36 PM

TRQ (Tariff-Rate Quota) is for a volume of exports that enter the UK at relatively low tariffs. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies to the exports.

The government has permitted export of an additional 3,675 tonnes of raw/refined sugar under tariff-rate quota to the United Kingdom.

“The additional quantity of 3,675.13 tonne of raw/refined sugar to be exported to UK under TRQ up to September 30 this year is notified,” Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

It said the quota will be operated by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) as the implementing agency for the export.

This additional quantity of sugar is beyond the EU?(European Union) CXL sugar quota of 10,000 tonnes during 2020-21 notified by the DGFT last year.

Availing the CXL concessions on export to the EU, traders can export sugar at a relatively low or zero customs duty.

