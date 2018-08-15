Independence Day: Modi reaches out to honest taxpayers, says 3 poor families are being fed by their money

In his last Independence Day speech just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi also highlighted his government’s efforts saying these are now being hailed globally.

Independence Day: Reaching out to the honest taxpayers in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the tax paid by them is being used to feed three poor families. From the schemes which are funded by the taxpayer money, blessings come to you and not to the government, he said. Addressing the national from the ramparts of the red Fort on the occasion of country’s 72nd Independence Day, Modi praised the honest taxpayers and also assured them their money is being wisley channelised by the government. He also reiterated the stand of his government on tackling evils of black money and corruption.

Taxpayer base increases

Modi also said that the taxpayer base in the direct category has increased to over 6.75 crore from 4 crore in 2013. Similarly, after implementation of goods and services tax (GST), the indirect tax payer base has also increased to 1.16 crore which stood at 70 lakh in the last 70 years.

In his last Independence Day speech just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi also highlighted his government’s efforts saying these are now being hailed globally. Drawing a comparison between the UPA-era of 2013 and now, Modi said that things have changed for better now. Had the speed to implement projects been same as in 2013, it would have taken decades.

He also said that implementation of GST could be possible on due to this government as the previous governments failed to take bold decisions due to political and other compulsions. The world that earlier saw India as a part of fragile five is now saying it is the source of growth for the world and will be doing such in the next 30 years, he added.

The policy paralysis that was exciting in the country before his government came into existence has now ceased to exist, he added.