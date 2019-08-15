Jal Jeevan: Modi launches new mission for clear water on Independence Day

He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, clean water will be provided to all.

Stressing on the need to conserve water, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the centre and the states will have to work together to save water and provide it to every household. He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, clean water will be provided to all. Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said that the government had allocated Rs 3.5 lakh crore for the project and the work on the Jal Jeevan Mission will progress with great vigour in the years to come. “The movement towards water conservation has to take place at the grassroots level. It cannot become a mere Government programme. People from all walks of life have to be integrated in this movement,” Modi said in his first Independence Day speech after getting re-elected.

PM Modi also said that the 5 years of his government’s first term went in understanding the aspirations of the people and the second term will be dedicated to realising them. He said that the nation was on the path towards achieving new milestones everyday and expressed confidence that it will reach newer heights in the coming year. Modi further said that issues that were left unaddressed for 70 years have been realised in 70 days. “This is no longer the time to either defer our problems or to nurture them. You have sent me here to remove your problems and we are doing just that,” the Prime Minister said.

Ministry of Jal Shakti was formed in May 2019 under the second Modi ministry. This was formed by merging of two ministries; Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.