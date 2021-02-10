Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.91 lakh cr issued between April 1 – Feb 8

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases.
The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.91 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.87 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.
Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases.
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,91,015 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 08th February, 2021,” the income tax department tweeted.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.