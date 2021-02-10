Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.91 lakh cr issued between April 1 – Feb 8

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases.

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.91 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.87 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,91,015 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 08th February, 2021,” the income tax department tweeted.