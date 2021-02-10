  • MORE MARKET STATS

Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.91 lakh cr issued between April 1 – Feb 8

By: |
February 10, 2021 5:37 PM

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,91,015 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 08th February, 2021," the income tax department tweeted.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases.Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases.

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.91 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.87 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 67,334 crore have been issued to over 1.84 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been made in 2.14 lakh cases.

Related News

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,91,015 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 08th February, 2021,” the income tax department tweeted.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.91 lakh cr issued between April 1 – Feb 8
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FY22 real GDP growth to come in at 10.4 pc on low base; potential growth impacted: Ind-Ra
2High fiscal deficit to pose challenge in lowering India’s debt/GDP ratio: Fitch
3FIEO asks FinMin to relook at ‘harsh’ provision in Budget for exporters