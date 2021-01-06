  • MORE MARKET STATS

Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.64 lakh cr issued to 1.41 cr taxpayers till January 4

By: |
January 6, 2021 2:19 PM

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

tax,income taxThe Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.64 lakh crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

Related News

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,64,016 crore to more than 1.41 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 04th January,2021.Income tax refunds of Rs. 53,070 crore have been issued in 1,38,85,044 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,10,946 crore have been issued in 2,06,847cases,” the Income Tax department tweeted.

The Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.64 lakh cr issued to 1.41 cr taxpayers till January 4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Four frontrunners likely to take baton of India’s manufacturing growth in year 2021
2Services sector hit by rising costs, Covid-19; job cuts resume, December PMI falls
3MGNREGA: Work demand still strong, supply flat