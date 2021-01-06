Income Tax refunds worth Rs 1.64 lakh cr issued to 1.41 cr taxpayers till January 4

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,64,016 crore to more than 1.41 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 04th January,2021.Income tax refunds of Rs. 53,070 crore have been issued in 1,38,85,044 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,10,946 crore have been issued in 2,06,847cases,” the Income Tax department tweeted.
The Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.
The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.