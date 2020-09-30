  • MORE MARKET STATS

Income Tax refunds issued: Taxpayers get more than Rs 1 lakh crore in first half of this fiscal

By: |
September 30, 2020 4:36 PM

Income tax refunds of Rs 32,230 crore have been issued in 31.75 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 86,094 crore have been issued in 1.78 lakh cases.

income tax refunds, ITR, tax refunds, atmanirbhar package, relief measureThe I-T department had issued tax refunds at a speed of 76 cases per minute from April 8 to June 30, 2020.

The Income Tax Department today said that it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.18 lakh crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1 April 2020 and 29 September 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 32,230 crore have been issued in 31.75 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 86,094 crore have been issued in 1.78 lakh cases. The department has expedited the process of income tax returns after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced faster tax refunds as a relief measure under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package earlier this year.

However, being asked on how the government can consider the income tax refunds as part of economic relief package when it is the people’s money, FM Sitharaman had said that she accepts that it is people’s hard-earned money but the government is disbursing the refunds at a comparatively much faster rate to provide more cash in the hands of people.

Related News

Also Read: Relief for GST taxpayers: Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR 9, 9C returns till October-end

The income tax department had refunded Rs 62,361 crore to more than 20 lakh taxpayers amid the lockdown after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured to release all pending income tax refunds immediately. The I-T department had issued tax refunds at a speed of 76 cases per minute from April 8 to June 30, 2020, according to the Ministry of Finance.

CBDT issued the refunds electronically and directly deposited the refunds into the bank accounts of the taxpayers, the ministry had apprised. The department had further urged the filers to provide an immediate response to emails of the department so that refunds in their cases too could be processed and issued right away. Meanwhile, the due date for all income-tax return for the financial year 2019-20 is extended from 31 July and 31 October to 30 November 2020, keeping in mind the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.  

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Income Tax refunds issued Taxpayers get more than Rs 1 lakh crore in first half of this fiscal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian economy under triple crisis? What govt must do to bring it on growth track
2India reports current account surplus for second straight quarter at 3.9 pc of GDP in April-June
3Relief for GST taxpayers: Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR 9, 9C returns till October-end