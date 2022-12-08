Inclusion of iron and steel products in RoDTEP scheme will expand global presence: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The government’s move to include iron and steel products under the tax refund scheme — RoDTEP — will help Indian steel players to expand global footprint, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

The move follows removal of export duty on steel products to nil effective November 19, 2022, the steel minister said terming it a “progressive decision”.

The government on Wednesday extended export benefits under the tax refund scheme to products of iron and steel along with chemicals, pharmaceuticals for a specified period with a view to boost shipments of these goods, amidst exports growth recording a contraction of 16.65 per cent in October.

These sectors were left out in the earlier exercise which was conducted in August 2021. Under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme, benefits will be given to exports made during December 15 this year till September 30 next year.

“A welcome move following the removal of export duty on steel products. This would boost steel exports, helping our players expand their footprint in international markets. Thank you, @narendramodi Ji, @nsitharaman ji & @PiyushGoyal Ji for the progressive decision!,” he said.