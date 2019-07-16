In these 6 states, farmer families live on less than Rs 5,000 per month

Average farmer’s income in Bihar was recorded the lowest at just Rs 3,558 per month per agricultural household, followed by West Bengal at Rs 3,980 (Bloomberg image)

Agricultural households in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh have an average monthly income of less than Rs 5,000. Hence, the income generated by a farmer in these states is Rs 166 per day to survive an entire household. The income of agricultural households in the country is estimated by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) through the ‘Situation Assessment Survey’. According to the repeat survey conducted during NSS 70th round during 2013, agricultural households in 22 states have a monthly average income of Rs 10,000. Income includes salary/wages, net receipts from cultivation, net receipts from farming of animals and net receipts from the non-farm business.

Average farmer’s income in Bihar was recorded the lowest at just Rs 3,558 per month per agricultural household, followed by West Bengal at Rs 3,980. The monthly average income per agricultural household remained Rs 4,701 in Uttarakhand, Rs 4,721 in Jharkhand, Rs 4,923 in Uttar Pradesh and Rs 4,976 in Odisha. Haryana recorded the highest farmer’s monthly average income of Rs 14,434, according to the data provided in Rajya Sabha by Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

“Frequent crop failure due to vagaries of monsoon, absence of assured water resources and attack of pest and diseases are the most important causes of farmers’ distress”, the minister pointed out after taking cognizance on the agrarian distress.

The ‘Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing’ sector has shown a growth rate of 2.9 percent in 2018-19 as against the growth rate of 5.0 per cent in the year before and showed negative growth of -0.1 per cent in the March quarter. The entire sector accounts for Rs 18.55 lakh crore, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI). The government has proposed to increase budget allocation for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare by over 78 per cent to Rs 1.39 lakh crore for 2019-20, out of which Rs 75,000 crore will be for the flagship scheme PM-KISAN.