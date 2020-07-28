  • MORE MARKET STATS

In slow gear: Pace of recovery nowhere near comfort level

Published: July 28, 2020 7:48 AM

The pace of recovery remains stuck at around 30pp below normal, as worsening mobility and employment data offset higher power demand.

Thus, while high frequency indicators for Q2 broadly suggest a normalisation, Nomura sees a rising risk that the sequential improvement in activity may fade after the initial post-lockdown normalisation.

