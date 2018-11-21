In next 50 days, every household in India will have electricity connection; only these many houses left

The Narendra Modi government has reiterated that every household in India will get electricity connection by December end, three months ahead of the deadline. (Image: IE)

The Narendra Modi government has reiterated that every household in India will get electricity connection by December end, three months ahead of the deadline under the flagship Saubhagya scheme. Power Minister R K Singh said that in the next 50 days if the process is fastened, the government will be able to cover the last 50 lakh households that are yet to be covered, news agency PTI reported.

The power minister informed that every day one lakh household is getting an electricity connection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana ‘Saubhagya’ for universal household electrification at the budget of Rs 16,320 crore.

Under the scheme, the government aims to provide free of cost electricity connections to all households (both APL and poor families) in rural areas and poor families in urban areas.

However, Financial Express on Tuesday reported that if the government has to achieve the 100% electricity connection target, it has to increase the electrification speed to 1.9 lakh household per day from 1.1 lakh household.

In April this year, the government achieved 100% electrification of villages, which means making infrastructure available for making electricity available to each and every village. The next target is to make electricity available to each household. Over 18,000 villages were not electrified when the Narendra Modi government took over in 2014.

Global energy watchdog International Energy Agency (IEA) recently called India a star performer for 100% village electrification. It said it one of greatest success stories of access to energy in 2018 and that the next step of 100% household electrification will be a huge step towards universal household access.