In first, mobile handset export surpass imports in 2018-19

Imports of handsets as a percentage of domestic market demand, which was around 80% in 2014-15, came down to 6% in 2018-19, he added.

The export of mobile phones from the country for the first time surpassed imports during the last financial year, with outbound shipments clocking a value of $1.6 billion as against inbound shipments of $1.4 billion during FY19. “Mobile handset exports have exceeded imports of handsets in the year 2018-19, which is recorded for the first time ever. In 2018-19 total exports of handsets was at Rs 11,200 crore ($1.6 billion) compared to total handset imports, which was at Rs 10,000 crore ($1.4 billion). Symbolically this is a very important achievement for India,” said India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman Pankaj Mohindroo.

On the other hand, exports of mobile phones has been growing at an appreciable pace, clocking Rs 11,200 crore in 2018-19 from near zero in 2015-16. In fact, exports during the first four months in 2019-20 (April-July) crossed $1 billion, showing a promising growth to reach the target of Rs 25,000 crore ($3.6 billion) in 2019-20, Mohindroo said.

“Overall electronics export basket has been wearing a stagnant look during the past five years until mobile handset exports picked up pace during 2018-19 and contributed nearly 20% of the total electronics export basket in value terms. Apart from export pick in mobile handsets both in 2018-19 and in the current year (April–July) there has not been any notable growth in any other electronics product vertical,” he explained.