In first 2 days, around 3.4 lakh consumers apply for Delhi power subsidy

Around 3.4 lakh consumers applied for power subsidy under the AAP government’s electricity scheme in the first two days since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kickstarted the process for people to opt-in.

Kejriwal Wednesday said power consumers in Delhi will get subsidy from October 1 only if they demand it by submitting offline or online applications. He also launched a phone number 70113 11111 for consumers to give a missed call or send WhatsApp message to opt for the subsidy.

Discom officials said till 5.30 pm Thursday, the BSES discoms — BRPL and BYPL — received 1,56,162 and 1,02,065 applications respectively, while Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) received 81,323 applications for power subsidy.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) that supplies electricity to NDMC areas and Delhi Cantt received 1100 applications for subsidy.

More than 90 percent of 58 lakh power consumers in Delhi digitally pay their electricity bills.

A total of 36,609 consumers of TPDDL had applied for the subsidy by 11.59 PM on Wednesday, he said.

Domestic power consumers in Delhi eligible for subsidy will not get it by default from October 1. Kejriwal said many people want they should have the option to opt out of up the subsidy.

Those who do not require subsidy should not get it, he had said adding power subsidy will continue for those who apply.

At present, consumers having up to 200 units of monthly consumption get zero bills while those consuming up to 400 units per month get 50 percent subsidy. Around 47 lakh consumers avail power subsidy in Delhi.

The beneficiaries include 30 lakh who get 100 per cent and around 17 lakh who get 50 per cent subsidy.

The consumers will have to apply physically or electronically by October 31 to get subsidy for the month. Those who do not do so will not get any subsidy but will be free to start receiving it by applying next month.

In the electronic method, consumers can give a missed call on the phone number 7011311111 or send a ‘Hi’ message through AhatsApp. They will receive a link clicking on which will open a form to be filled for subsidy application.

The consumers will also get a form with their power bills that they can fill up and submit at their designated collection centre.

In next three days after the application, they will receive confirmation through SMS or e-mail that subsidy will continue for them.