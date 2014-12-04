Improved India

India has showed some improvement in addressing corruption this year, ranking 85th among 175 countries against 94th last year, graft watchdog Transparency International India (TII) said on Wednesday, reports PTI. Denmark retained its position as the least-corrupt country in 2014 with a score of 92 while North Korea and Somalia shared the last place, scoring just 8. In India’s neighbourhood, China moved to 100th place, down from 80th last year, while Pakistan and Nepal were at 126th position. Bangladesh was 145th and Bhutan 30th in the ranking. Sri Lanka was ranked 85th with India. Afghanistan was at a bleak 172.

According to the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report by TII, “the CPI score for India increased by 2 points in 2014 from its 2013 score, helping India’s rank move up to 85 in 2014 from 94 in 2013”. India’s score stood at 38 compared to 36 last year. The improvement in CPI for India was driven primarily by two data sources — from the World Economic Forum and World Justice Project’s (WJP) index. “A score increase on WEF suggested businesses in India were viewing the environment favourably with regards to their perception of corruption and bribery in the country”.