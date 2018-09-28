Imposing 10% GST disaster cess: 5 questions that came before GST Council on unprecedented move

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today came to a conclusion that it is empowered to levy a special tax in the wake of a disaster or natural calamity. (Image: ANI)

Imposing GST disaster cess: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today came to a conclusion that it is empowered to levy a special tax in the wake of a disaster or natural calamity and formed a seven-member panel of Group of Ministers (GoM) to give the report on imposing 10% cess. The decision came after flood-ridden Kerala proposed to impose a cess to help rebuild the state after the recent tragedy.

Article 279A(4)(f) of the Constitution empowers the GST Council to levy special tax to aid the state in the wake of the disaster. Since the decision to impose a disaster cess will be the first of its kind after the implementation of the GST, it will set precedent for many Kerala-like disaster cases to come, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the 30th GST Council meeting.

He said that during the meeting, the council members discussed five key questions on imposing a disaster cess.