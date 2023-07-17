scorecardresearch
Import restrictions on gold jewellery not applicable for SEZ units

These zones are treated as foreign entities in terms of provisions related to customs.

Written by PTI
Gold
The government has clarified that import restrictions on certain gold jewellery and articles are not applicable for units in the special economic zones (SEZs).On July 12, the government, through a notification, imposed these restrictions on certain gold jewellery and articles.

In a policy circular, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said it has received representations from SEZs units highlighting issues being faced by them due to these restrictions.

Accordingly, it is “clarified” that imports of these products by SEZ units “are outside the purview” of the July 12 notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 20:01 IST

