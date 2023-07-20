Import curbs: Standards notified for insulated flask, wood laminates

To curb imports and encourage local manufacturing, the government has notified quality control orders (QCOs) for insulated flasks, containers and wood laminates, a statement said on Wednesday.

“The OCOs on insulated flasks, bottles and containers for domestic use and resin-treated compressed wood laminates will come into effect six months from the date of notification,” the statement issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

The standards will be applicable on both domestic manufacturers and imports.

The QCOs are different from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as they are mandatory.

“The objective of notifying the QCOs is to help curb the imports of sub-standard products into India and enhance quality of domestically manufactured products,” the statement added.

The DPIIT in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards has initiated the development of 64 new QCOs, covering 317 product standards.

With the notification of the QCOs, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-BIS certified products are prohibited. The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty of imprisonment up to two years or with fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. For repeat offences, the fine goes up to Rs 5 lakh minimum and can extend up to 10 times the value of goods or articles.