‘Immediate’ steps to be taken limit CAD, says Jaitley; top details from PM Modi’s economic review meet

After about three-hour-long meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance ministry, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that immediate steps will be taken to limit the current account deficit (CAD). India’s CAD is under intense pressure due to the falling rupee and rising crude oil prices and in the first quarter of the FY19 widened to 2.4% of the GDP.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor was also present at the meeting who apprised the prime minister the macroeconomic situation of the country. The economic review meeting will continue tomorrow as well. Arun Jaitley said that the government is confident of meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% but CAD needs immediate action.

Key decisions: