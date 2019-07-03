IMF board names American David Lipton as interim leader, replacing Christine Lagarde

By: |
Published: July 3, 2019 7:17:04 AM

"We accept Ms Lagarde's decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period," the board said.

Christine Lagarde (Reuters File photo)Christine Lagarde (Reuters File photo)

American economist David Lipton will serve as interim leader of the International Monetary Fund, replacing Christine Lagarde who was nominated to head the European Central Bank, the IMF board announced Tuesday.

“We accept Ms Lagarde’s decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period,” the board said.

“We have full confidence in First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton as Acting Managing Director of the IMF.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. IMF board names American David Lipton as interim leader, replacing Christine Lagarde
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop