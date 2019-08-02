IMD predicts rainfall to be 100 pct of LPA in August-September

A good spell of rainfall in parched areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra in the past week has eased the concerns of the government regarding cotton and pulses crops.

Monsoon precipitation intensified in July, allowing overall rainfall to be 104% of the benchmark Long Period Average (LPA) for the month and further acceleration in farming activities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday the rainfall during the season’s second half (August-September) will likely be 100% of LPA with a model error of +/-8%, and for the season as a whole 96% (+/-4%).

Kharif sowing is now just 6% below last year’s level, and there are little chances of a major slippage in output in key crops, analysts said. The sowing window for many of the kharif crops will end this month.

A good spell of rainfall in parched areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra in the past week has eased the concerns of the government regarding cotton and pulses crops. The prevalence of a low area over central India is auguring well for rains in the region.

“Quantitatively, the rainfall for the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 100% of Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 8%,” IMD said in a statement on Thursday.

The rainfall during August is likely to be 99% of LPA and the whole season rainfall will be 96%, it added. August and September together receive nearly half of the seasonal rainfall.

The weather bureau also said that the sea surface temperatures (SSTs) over equatorial Pacific Ocean “indicate El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral to borderline El Niño conditions” and global models indicate these conditions to continue during the remaining part of the monsoon season. ENSO neutral is good for Indian monsoon while emergence of El Nino normally brings drought in south Asia.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are positive and they are likely to continue until September-end, which aid the monsoon rainfall.

Concerns were raised earlier for a possible drought after delayed arrival of monsoon and its slow progress left the June rainfall deficit at 33%, the worst rainfall deficiency in five years. The sowing could not pick up and was trailing at 27% as on July 5 (year-on-year).

“Fortunately, July saw good rains and it is the most crucial time for sowing operation. Many areas in Gujarat and Maharashtra have received very good rainfall in the past few days and this will help crops like cotton, groundnut, tur and urad,” a government official said.

If the Met Department’s prediction comes true, the targeted foodgrains production will be achieved this year, he added. The Centre has fixed a target of 291.1 million tonne (MT) of foodgrains output during 2019-20 crop year (July-June). The country had produced record 283.37 mt of foodgrains in 2018-19 even though the monsoon was ‘below normal’ at 91% of LPA.

According to Trilochan Mohapatra, director general of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), farmers will continue planting paddy, the main kharif crop, until August-end. The current shortfall in sowing area would also be covered, he had said last month. The area under paddy was at 18.5 million hectare as on July 26, down by 6% (y-o-y). He had said any shortfall in grains production in deficient area will be offset by higher yield in regions where there is normal or excess rainfall.

Not only kharif crops will be good, the normal rainfall in second half will also aid rabi crops with required moisture and water for irrigation, the agriculture ministry official quoted earlier said. The government has fixed a target of 100.5 mt wheat production in rabi 2019-20. The target for rice production has been fixed at 116 mt, pulses 26.3 mt and coarse cereals at 48.3 mt this year (both kharif and rabi seasons).

With the seasonal rainfall deficit narrowed down to 9% on Thursday from 32% on July 1, only 32% of the geographical area is now under deficient monsoon category. The country’s 73% area was dubbed ‘deficient’ a month ago.