IMD predicts ‘above normal’ monsoon rain in September

Monsoon rainfall during September is expected to be in the ‘above normal’ range, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

While predicting ‘normal’ to ‘above normal’ rainfall over the south, west and central regions, the met department predicted ‘below normal’ rainfall over east and northeast regions during this month.

“The spatial distribution suggests that normal to above normal rainfall probability is likely over most parts of India except many parts northeast India, and some parts east and northwest India where below normal rainfall is likely,” according to an IMD statement.

The met department has predicted that the rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during September 2022 is most likely to be above the normal range of 109 % of benchmark long period average (LPA).

The country received 16.8% more rainfall than LPA, in July, wiping out June’s deficit of 8%. In August, monsoon rains were 3.5% more than LPA.

The rainfall deficiency in the east and northeast and north-west regions have been 19% and 2% respectively so far, while the cumulative rainfall received in all the four regions during June 1 – September 1 was 750 mm, which was 6% more than (above normal) the LPA of 707 mm for the same period.

In terms of district wise rainfall pattern, 69% districts so far have received normal or excess rains while rest of the districts have received deficient monsoon.

The central India and South peninsula have received 17% and 28% more rainfall than LPA so far which has given a boost to sowing of kharif crops such pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals, sugar and cotton.

In May, IMD in its second long range forecast had stated that India will receive a ‘normal’ southwest monsoon (June-September) at 103% of the benchmark.

Because of deficient rainfall in eastern regions, rice sowing in the ongoing kharif season till a week ago was reported at 36.7 million hectare (MH) which was 6% less than year ago. Average annual area under kharif paddy between 2016-17 – 2020-21 was 39.7 MH.

According to agriculture ministry data released, overall kharif crops – paddy, pulses, oilseeds, cotton and nutri-cereals etc have been sown in 104.5 mh a week back against 106.1 mh reported a year ago.

Pulses have been sown in 5% less area than last year while oilseeds sowing is marginally down compared to a year ago period. The cotton sowing has been up by 6% so far while sugarcane planting has been marginally higher than last year.

Agriculture ministry will release the first advance estimate of kharif crops for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) by the middle of the month

In April, 2022, the government had set a record foodgrain production target of 328 million tonne (MT) in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) against 314 MT of production in 2021-22. Rice production target of 112 MT in the ongoing kharif season of the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

IMD on Thursday predicted heavy spell of rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and Northeast India during next five days

The adequate and well distributed rainfall during monsoon months (June-September) helps in boosting kharif crop production besides ensuring sufficient moisture for the rabi or winter crops.