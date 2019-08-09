IIP growth rate at 2 per cent in June; capital goods, consumer durables, infra fall

Industrial production (IIP) of India grew at 2 per cent in the month of June, which is a 3-month low. Dip in IIP growth rate has been mainly driven by the slowdown in the manufacturing sector.
Industrial production (IIP) of India grew at 2 per cent in the month of June, which is a 3-month low. Dip in IIP growth rate has been mainly driven by the slowdown in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing grew at a mere 1.2 per cent in June 2019. The IIP growth rate stood at 3.1 per cent in May 2019 and 7 per cent in June 2018. The growth rate of capital goods, infrastructure and construction goods and consumer durables has remained negative in the month of June. Capital goods grew at -6.5 per cent, infrastructure and construction goods grew at -1.8 per cent and consumer durables grew at -5.5 per cent in the month of June, according to the report released by CSO on Friday.
