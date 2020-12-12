  • MORE MARKET STATS

IIP data: Industrial production growth scales eight-month peak of 3.6% in October

By: |
December 12, 2020 2:00 AM

Industrial production growth scaled an eight-month peak of 3.6%, year-on- year, in October, driven by inventory building to cater for festive demand.

Capital goods output reversed a 21-month slide in October, although it rose by only 3.3%, still reflecting gloomy investment climate.

Industrial production growth scaled an eight-month peak of 3.6%, year-on- year, in October, driven by inventory building to cater for festive demand. While the recovery in October is better than the 0.5% rise in September, which had recorded the first expansion since February, it came on a favourable base (IIP had contracted by 6.6% in October 2019).

Consequently, analysts advise caution in interpreting the latest rebound. The strength of the recovery will be known if it outlasts the festive season through December. Nevertheless, the latest rise is an encouraging sign, they concurred.

Related News

Capital goods output reversed a 21-month slide in October, although it rose by only 3.3%, still reflecting gloomy investment climate.

Consumer durables output, however, jumped by 17.6%, y-o-y, in October, against just 3.4% in the previous month. This was the second rise after 15th straight month of contraction. Non-durables saw a 7.5% increase in October, against 2.5% in September.

Manufacturing rose 3.5% in October, the first increase since February, while electricity output growth hit an eight–month peak of 12.2%, compared with 4.9% in September. However, mining slipped back into contraction, with a fall of 1.5% in October, against a 1.4% rise in the previous month.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra, said the healthy improvement in the performance of consumer goods is driven by festive demand. “However, the benefit provided by the low base, especially for consumer durables, cannot be ignored. In our view, the underlying strength of demand remains mixed, and is still tentative in some sectors,” she added.

Nayar said several indicators, such as output of coal, electricity, non-oil exports and GST e-way bills, suggest that the pace of growth flagged in November. Against this backdrop, there could be a drop in the IIP growth in November; a mild contraction can’t be ruled out as well.

India Ratings principal economist Sunil Sinha said, “Although 14 out of 23 industry group having 74.1% weight in manufacturing IIP had positive growth in October 2020, production of only 10 industry group having 39.8% weight breached February 2020 production level.”

Sinha expressed “cautious optimism” and chose to wait for “few more months to believe that economy is firmly on a path of recovery since in the past IIP growth, more than once, has collapsed after couple of months of good growth”.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. IIP data Industrial production growth scales eight-month peak of 3.6% in October
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Need to revisit Seventh Schedule, says 15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh
2Over 1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled in 2 months
3Industrial production rises 3.6 per cent in October as manufacturing activities recover