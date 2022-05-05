IEX trade volume dips 1.7 per cent to 7,574 million units in April

Trade volume dipped 1.7 per cent to 7,574 million units at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) in April compared to a year ago mainly due to power supply-related constraints which pushed up spot electricity prices.

“In the first month of the new fiscal year 2022-23 (April, 2022), the Indian Energy Exchange achieved 7,574 MU volume across all the market segments comprising 6,989 MU in the conventional power market, 336 MU in the green power market and 249 MU (2.49 lakh certificates) in the REC (Renewable Energy Certificate) market,” an IEX statement said.

It explained that the volumes declined 1.7 per cent in April 2022 vis-à-vis April 2021, considering the power supply-related constraints which also led to high clearing prices across all the market segments.

Total market volume for April 2021 was 7,702 MU.

In the day-ahead and real-time market combined, the total buy bids at 21,996 MU (Million Units) were almost three times of the sell bids at 7,010 MU, while the cleared volume (sales) was at 5,818 MU.

This situation also led to an increase in the price of power at IEX, both in the conventional as well as the green markets.

The day-ahead market volume was at 4,114 MU during the month. The average monthly market clearing price at Rs 10.06 per unit saw a 172 per cent increase YoY (Year-on-Year).

The real-time electricity market volume stood at 1,704 MU, achieving a significant 16 per cent YoY growth with the average monthly price at Rs 9.55 per unit. The highest single-day volume of 98.97 MU was achieved on April 30. During the month, 576 participants transacted in the exchange’s real-time market.

The term-ahead market comprising intraday, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 1,171 MU, registering a 236 per cent growth year on year.

IEX green market comprising the day-ahead and term-ahead market segments achieved 335 MU volume during April 2022.

The green day-ahead market achieved 215 MU volume with the weighted average price of Rs 9.29 per unit and saw participation from 175 participants during the month.

The green term-ahead market achieved 121 MU volume and recorded participation from 46 market participants. The average monthly price for solar power was Rs 7.79 per unit while the average monthly price for non-solar power was Rs 11.41 per unit.

Key distribution utilities from states, including Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as well as several industrial consumers participated in the exchange’s green market during the month.

A total of 2.49 lakh RECs were cleared at IEX in the trading session on April 27, 2022. The volume comprised 1.71 lakh non-solar RECs with a clearing price of Rs 1,000 per REC and 0.77 lakh solar REC at Rs 2,200 per REC.