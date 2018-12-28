IBC scripts huge success in just two years; RBI data reveals NPA recovery rate of whopping 50%

Under the IBC, as against the claimed amount of Rs 9.9 lakh crore, lenders have been able to recover Rs 4.9 lakh crore, registering the highest recovery rate when compared to other channels.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has scripted a huge success in just two years by recording a whopping 49.6% recovery rate of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the financial year 2017-18, RBI data showed. Under the IBC, as against the claimed amount of Rs 9.9 lakh crore, lenders have been able to recover Rs 4.9 lakh crore, registering the highest recovery rate when compared to other channels.

In the report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2017-18, RBI data showed that the overall recovery rate in the year 2017-18, buoyed by the significant push from the IBC, was 41.3%, up from a mere 20.8% in the previous year.

Under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act (also known as the SARFAESI Act), the recovery rate has been 24.8%, followed by 5.4% via debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) and 4% via Lok Adalats.

“Recovery through Lok Adalats and Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) declined alongside the number of cases referred partly indicative of growing clout of the IBC mechanism for resolution of stressed assets,” the central bank said in the report.

“Recovery of stressed assets improved during 2017-18 through the IBC and SARFAESI. Apart from vigorous efforts by banks for speedier recovery, amending the SARFAESI Act to bring in a provision

of three months’ imprisonment in case the borrower does not provide asset details and for the lender to get possession of mortgaged property within 30 days, may have contributed to better recovery,” it added.

In the year 2016-17, the recovery rate had hit a new low of 20.8%, while the average recovery rate between FY2015 and FY2017 was 26.4%. Even as there has been a significant jump in the recovery rate in FY18, it remains below the highest NPA recovery rate of 61.8% recorded in the year 2009.

India’s gross NPA at the end of March 2018 stood at Rs 10 lakh crore, at 11.2% of the total loan advances.