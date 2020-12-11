I-T refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh cr issued to 89 lakh taxpayers

The Finance Ministry on Friday said the Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore to about 89 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.
This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds during this period.
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020, to 08th December, 2020,” the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.