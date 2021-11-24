  • MORE MARKET STATS

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr issued to 1.11 cr taxpayers so far in FY22

November 24, 2021 5:58 PM

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.23 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

This includes 75.75 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 15,998.31 crore.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 41,649 crore issued in 1.08 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 82,018 crore issued in 1,81,218 cases.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

