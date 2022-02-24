I-T refunds worth about Rs 1.83 lakh cr issued to 2.07 cr taxpayers so far this fiscal

This includes 1.67 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 33,818.97 crore.

The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of close to Rs 1.83 lakh crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.67 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 33,818.97 crore.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,82,995 crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 21st Feb,2022,” the I-T department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,498 crore to over 2.04 crore assessees and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore to 2.30 lakh entities.