I-T refunds of Rs 1.19 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

Income Tax refunds of over Rs 1.19 lakh crore have been issued to over 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1 to November 15, the I-T department said on Thursday.
This includes 67.99 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22, amounting to Rs 13,140.94 crore. “CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 1,19,093 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 15th November 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 81,059 crore have been issued in 1,80,407 cases,” the I-T department tweeted.
