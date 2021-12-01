I-T refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh cr issued between April-November

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,29,210 crore to more than 1.15 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr 2021 to 29th November 2021," the I-T department tweeted.
The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.29 lakh crore in 8 months of the current fiscal.
This includes Rs 16,691.50 crore worth refunds to 79.70 lakh taxpayers for Assessment Year 2021-22.
Of this, Income tax refunds of Rs 42,981 crore have been issued to over 1.13 crore individual cases, and corporate tax refunds of Rs 86,228 crore issued in 1.93 lakh cases.
