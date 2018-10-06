I feel left out as nobody visits me: FM Jaitley on how Modi government ended queues for business clearances

Arun Jaitley said that now businesses do not need to go to Udyog Bhavan for clearances

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday defended policies of the government, saying that there’s no anti-business sentiment. He said that the Narendra Modi government has eliminated the need to line up for environmental clearances and licences.

“…in fact, I feel left out now as nobody visits me in north block. They need not come to the north block at all, it is an ideal system,” Arun Jaitley said at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018.

The finance minister said that now businesses do not need to go to Udyog Bhavan for clearances, as processes have been made easy and happen on their own. “So, that’s a pro-business development,” he added. Arun Jaitley also expressed confidence that foreign direct investment inflow will not be affected.

Updates follow soon…