Hydel power producer NHPC comes to the aid of stressed thermal gencos

Thermal power producers, who are not getting enough buyers, finally get a taker in hydel power producer NHPC, which could help such power producers in getting coal linkage. Having a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place is a pre-requisite for getting coal linkage and NHPC would help such gencos, whose assets turned stressed for want of coal, to get back in operation. PFC Consultancy has roped in NHPC as an aggregator. It would procure an aggregate of 2,500 MW for three years through competitive bidding from coal-based power producers, who have no PPAs in place. There are coal-based stressed assets aggregating generation of 40 GW, of which 28 GW is already commissioned. NHPC would procure 2,500 MW of power from plants that are already commissioned. This would help at least 12 GW of commissioned power plants to get into a medium-term PPA. This in a long term would help them in getting coal linkage and help the assets get unlocked, an NHPC official said, adding such plants have been valued at more than Rs 60,000 crore and are in the category of stressed assets. The 28 GW thermal power plants, which have already been commissioned, have been valued at Rs 1.44 lakh crore. More than half of the 28 GW capacity doesn\u2019t have any coal linkage. NHPC purchasing power from such thermal power stations could turn the latter into performing assets. NHPC has been appointed as an aggregator by PFC Consultancy through e-tendering. The e-tendering was done under the power ministry\u2019s Pilot Scheme-II, which the ministry announced in May last year. The tender, which was a reverse auction, discovered a tariff of Rs 4.41 per kilowatt\/ hour. According to a power ministry official, under the scheme, NHPC is suppose to tie up for the entire 2,500 MW by September end this year. NHPC chairman and managing director Balraj Joshi said the scheme would involve electricity transaction of around 18,620 million units at 85% PLF. This could clock a turnover of around Rs 7,000 crore per annum.