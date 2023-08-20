Huge progress made by G20 task force on key issues: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Joint Finance-Health Task Force (JFHTF)of G20 in Gandhinagar has achieved significant progress in delivering outcomes on all three priorities, including the Framework for Economic Vulnerabilities and Risks (FEVR), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Besides the FEVR report, significant progress has been achieved in the report on Mapping Pandemic Response Financing Options and Gaps and the report on Best Practices on Finance Health Institutional Arrangements during Covid-19, Sitharaman said in her inaugural address to the G20 Joint Health-Finance Ministers meeting at Gandhinagar.

“Taking forward the rewarding cooperation between finance and heath decision-makers, the Indian Presidency along with the co-chairs Italy and Indonesia and, supported by the Secretariat could successfully deliver outcomes on all the three priorities for the current year,” she said.

Sitharaman highlighted that the Task Force under G20India Presidency has adopted a multi-year work plan for the first time and has also invited selected key regional organisations, thereby enhancing the voice of low-income countries.