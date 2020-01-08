How US-Iran tensions make India vulnerable; this missile may hit Modi’s $5 trillion economy dream

Though India has stopped importing oil from Iran, Iran still holds importance for India’s trade.

The new uncertainties instigating from the US-Iran tensions may have multifaceted impacts on India that may make another hole to the already sagging economy. Though India has stopped importing oil from Iran after American waivers granted to eight buyers ended earlier this year, Iran still holds importance for India’s trade. Especially, in the past two years, India’s trade with Iran has substantially improved. In FY19, India’s exports to Iran shot up 18 per cent while imports surged by 20 per cent. Vegetables; sugar and confectionery; and animal fodder are the items that witnessed the highest growth in exports whereas mineral fuels, oils, and chemicals remained the highest imports from Iran to India. The surge in India’s exports to Iran in FY19 is followed by an over 7 per cent growth in FY18 as well and the new tensions may hit this growth.

At a time when India is already struggling with its continuously slowing economy, further disturbance from the global market will only add to worse and form another roadblock for Narendra Modi’s $5 trillion economy dream. Even though India does not buy oil from Iran, the attacks on Iran and its neighbourhood may also skyrocket the crude prices worldwide. This may make India pay much higher prices to import oil to meet its domestic needs.

Also Read: Trump’s drone strike hits Iran’s Soleimani but splinters spill over India too; NSE CEO explains

The prices climbed sharply after the US confirmed that Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against bases in Iraq that house US troops. This new development has amplified the concerns about retaliation, leading to further escalation by the US. The global benchmark, Brent crude, was up 3.6 per cent to USD 70.73 per barrel, while the US crude oil rose 3.4 per cent to USD 64.83 per barrel.

Meanwhile, considering the volatility of India’s stock markets, any blow to the global market may also take Sensex and Nifty in its grips. Following the attack on US troops, Sensex, today, is trading 275 points below the previous close and Nifty is trading 98 points below its previous close at IST 11:30 am.