How to get Arogya Mitra job? When Ayushman Bharat CEO got flooded with this question during Q&A session

Indu Bhushan said that those interested in Arogya Mitra job need to directly contact the empanelled hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. (Representational Image: PTI)

How to get the job of Arogya Mitra was one of the most asked questions during the third live Q&A session by Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan. From eligibility criteria to contact details to educational qualification, many people took to Twitter to seek details of the job profile using #AskPMJAY. In fact, a user even asked when the existing Aarogya Mitras will get their salaries in Haryana.

Responding to one of the queries on Arogya Mitra jobs, Indu Bhushan said that those interested in the job need to directly contact the empanelled hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Someone in my known wants to be an Arogya Mitra. Where and how can he apply? Is there any qualification criteria also? #AskPMJAY @AyushmanNHA — Kriyansh Rawat (@kriyanshrawat) October 26, 2018

#AskPMJAY hello sir Please tell us how can apply job for ayushman mitra in rajasthan. And where we contact for this . Because nobody give about this information Is this scheme launch or not please suggest — shaunmarshly88@gmail (@shaunmarsh1988) October 9, 2018

#AskPMJAY : More information needed for applying as Arogya Mitra @iBhushan Ji. The @AyushmanNHA scheme for the Nation. — Thara Gopalan (@thara_gopalan) October 8, 2018

Responding to one of the queries on Arogya Mitra jobs, Indus Bhushan tweeted: Guidelines on Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra, including qualification criteria, are available on the website. States can revise as per local conditions. The person interested will need to directly contact the empaneled hospital. # AskPMJAY

Who will pay salaries of AROGYA MITRA in private healthcare establishments — naresh aggarwal (@nareshacs) October 25, 2018

#Askpmjay when will you give salary to Ayushmann Mitras in Haryana — Manoj Rawat (@iammanojrawat) November 22, 2018

On being asked who will be paying salaries of Arogya Mitras, Indu Bhushan said that hospitals will pay salaries in private healthcare establishments.

The hospital will pay salaries to Arogya Mitras in private healthcare establishments. #AskPMJAY — Dr. Indu Bhushan (@ibhushan) October 26, 2018

Who are Arogya Mitras?

Arogya Mitras are trained workers whose job is to inform and educate Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries about the healthcare scheme. Moreover, they can also be asked to do data keeping of the beneficiaries seeking treatment.

Eligibility criteria for Arogya Mitra:

Completed 12th from a recognised board of education

Completed the Arogya Mitra Training Course and passed the respective course exam/ certification

exam/ certification

exam/ certification Possessing fluent communication skills in English/Hindi and local language

Having adequate functional computer literacy which shall include the understanding of

Microsoft Office Suite and navigating through internet portals

Qualified female candidates and ASHAs to be given preference

Other queries:

In the third Q&A session held by Indu Bhushan also received many queries on Ayushman Bharat and its several aspects such as who is eligible for the scheme and how many people have received treatment so far. Many of these queries were replied by the Ayushman Bharat CEO.

Ayushman Bharat PMJAY beneficiaries are based on the occupational and deprivation criteria of SECC 2011 list. This is not an enrolment based scheme. You can check eligibility on the portal https://t.co/ovW11tRLtt #AskPMJAY — Dr. Indu Bhushan (@ibhushan) November 22, 2018

PMJAY is an entitlement-based scheme, where one can check their eligibility using name, mobile no/Aadhaar card no/ration card. on the portal https://t.co/ovW11tRLtt . There is no separate registration or enrolment under the scheme. #AskPMJAY — Dr. Indu Bhushan (@ibhushan) November 22, 2018

Current govt. schemes provide ambulance services free of cost for transfer from one hospital to another. #AskPMJAY — Dr. Indu Bhushan (@ibhushan) November 22, 2018

14555 is working well. However, you may call at the other toll free helpline 1800111565. We are in discussion with the Andhra Pradesh Govt. to start the implementation of the scheme as soon as possible. #AskPMJAY — Dr. Indu Bhushan (@ibhushan) November 22, 2018

Ayushman Bharat also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) was launched by the Narendra Modi government to provide healthcare cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore families.

PM-JAY will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most tertiary care procedures.