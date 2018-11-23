How to get Arogya Mitra job? When Ayushman Bharat CEO got flooded with this question during Q&A session

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 2:20 PM

How to get the job of Arogya Mitra was one of the most asked questions during the third live Q&A session by Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan.

Responding to one of the queries on Arogya Mitra jobs, Indu Bhushan said that those interested in the job need to directly contact the empanelled hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.Indu Bhushan said that those interested in Arogya Mitra job need to directly contact the empanelled hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. (Representational Image: PTI)

How to get the job of Arogya Mitra was one of the most asked questions during the third live Q&A session by Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan. From eligibility criteria to contact details to educational qualification, many people took to Twitter to seek details of the job profile using #AskPMJAY. In fact, a user even asked when the existing Aarogya Mitras will get their salaries in Haryana.

Responding to one of the queries on Arogya Mitra jobs, Indu Bhushan said that those interested in the job need to directly contact the empanelled hospital under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Responding to one of the queries on Arogya Mitra jobs, Indus Bhushan tweeted: Guidelines on Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra, including qualification criteria, are available on the website. States can revise as per local conditions. The person interested will need to directly contact the empaneled hospital. #AskPMJAY

On being asked who will be paying salaries of Arogya Mitras, Indu Bhushan said that hospitals will pay salaries in private healthcare establishments.

Who are Arogya Mitras?

Arogya Mitras are trained workers whose job is to inform and educate Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries about the healthcare scheme. Moreover, they can also be asked to do data keeping of the beneficiaries seeking treatment.

Eligibility criteria for Arogya Mitra:

  • Completed 12th from a recognised board of education
  • Completed the Arogya Mitra Training Course and passed the respective course
    exam/ certification
  • Possessing fluent communication skills in English/Hindi and local language
  • Having adequate functional computer literacy which shall include the understanding of
  • Microsoft Office Suite and navigating through internet portals
  • Qualified female candidates and ASHAs to be given preference

Other queries:

In the third Q&A session held by Indu Bhushan also received many queries on Ayushman Bharat and its several aspects such as who is eligible for the scheme and how many people have received treatment so far. Many of these queries were replied by the Ayushman Bharat CEO.

Ayushman Bharat also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) was launched by the Narendra Modi government to provide healthcare cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore families.
PM-JAY will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most tertiary care procedures.

Stock Market

