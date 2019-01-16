How much tax you will pay on lottery tickets, these ministers will decide

By: | Updated: January 16, 2019 7:18 PM

With an aim to address the disparity on tax structure, a Group of Ministers (GoM) on issues related to lottery has been constituted on Wednesday.

big news for nps accountholders now make partial withdrawal even after 3 yearsThe GoM would submit its report in the next GST Council meeting. (PTI)

With an aim to address the disparity on tax structure, a Group of Ministers (GoM) on issues related to lottery has been constituted on Wednesday. The group will decide if the disparity existing on tax rates on lottery will continue or an uniformity be reached. In the last Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting held on January 10, a decision on rationalisation or reduction of tax on state lotteries marketed and sold through private distributors couldn’t be taken.

GoM will also see if “private persons authorised by the States are misusing the lower rate and getting enriched themselves at the cost of the State and suggest measures to curb it.” The group will also examine the other issues related with the  enforcement including the legal frame work, so as to prevent evasion of tax on lottery and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem.

Also read: Why KALIA may be better option than loan waiver in supporting big, small farmers

The GoM would submit its report in the next GST Council meeting.

The ‘GoM for Lottery’ consists Finance Ministers of the following states: Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra; T M Thomas Isaac Finance Minister, Kerala; Amit Mitra, West Bengal; Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam; Mauvin Godinho, Goa; Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab; Krishna Byre Gowda, Karnataka and Jarkar Gamlin Minister, Arunachal Pradesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. How much tax you will pay on lottery tickets, these ministers will decide
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition