How Modi govt fared so far? Track govt’s real time performance using this website

By: | Published: December 31, 2018 1:14 PM

After the ruling BJP-led government completed its four years of stay in centre earlier this year, it came out with a digital dashboard to showcase its achievements so far.

After the ruling BJP-led government completed its four years of stay in centre earlier this year, it came out with a digital dashboard to showcase its achievements. The performance dashword on the website, MyGov.in, as the Modi government named it, shows the “real time updates” on its flagship schemes. The website, which is dense on infographics, also lists the number of beneficiaries of each of the schemes launched by the government to date.

In total, the website highlights “real time” performance of the government in 32 sectors. According to the website, 5,26,85,410 loans have been sanctioned under Mudra Yojana as of December 27 this year. While 1,25,00,000 houses have been completed under PM Awas Yojana, 5,85,55,611 LPG connections have been released under Ujjwala Yojana in the same period, the data also shows.

However, this is only a representative section and not an exhaustive list of government schemes and programs as the government website mentions. There is also a section named “promises delivered” where a user can check the list of promises kept the government in its rule so far.

The website is a subdomain of MyGov.in, a digital route, introduced by the government to assist citizens in making contribution towards governance through their opinions on multiple issues.

