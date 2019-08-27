How India will gain from RBI’s Rs 1.76 lakh cr cash gift; five areas which will benefit 

The government is poised to gain an excess of around Rs 58,000 crore from the RBI. (Bloomberg image)

RBI will transfer Rs 1.23 lakh crore of dividend for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of surplus reserves, under the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) to the government. The government is poised to gain an excess of around Rs 58,000 crore from the RBI, which is likely to help the government to curb its revenue shortfall and achieve optimistic targets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had lately announced to recapitalise the PSU banks with Rs 70,000 crore and to provide additional liquidity of Rs 20,000 crore to the housing finance companies (HFCs).

Five areas likely to benefit from the RBI’s move: