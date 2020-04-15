How India is taking advantage of low crude oil prices: Importing and filling up as much as it can

More low-price crude oil cargoes are lined up to reach Mangalore port before early May to completely fill the Mangalore and Padur SPRs.

To take advantage of the low crude oil prices led by an unprecedented demand crisis in the global market, India is stacking up crude oil for the future. India has decided to fill the strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to their full capacity and the first consignment of 1 million barrels of crude has been procured through Indian Oil, which has been unloaded at Mangalore SPR, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a tweet. More low-price crude oil cargoes are lined up to reach Mangalore port before early May to completely fill the Mangalore and Padur SPRs, it added.

Petroleum reserves are made to ensure energy security and it becomes more important for India because the country imports a major portion of its oil requirements. In fact, crude oil is the largest portion of India’s imports and thus it majorly determines the country’s current account. The Indian government decided to set up 5 million metric tons (MMT) of strategic crude oil storages at three locations that are Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur. These serve as a cushion during any supply disruptions.

