How five Afghan nationals carried Rs 15 crores worth of heroin in their stomachs

Five Afghan nationals carrying heroin worth Rs 15 crores in their stomachs were held at the Indira Gandhi International airport. The passengers were carrying the high purity heroin stashed in 370 capsules ingested in their stomachs, Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Intercepted in a joint operation by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit & Preventive Branch, IGIA Customs and Special Cell of the Delhi Police, 370 ingested capsules were recovered from passengers aged 18, 19, 20, 20 and 29 years respectively. Thereafter, all five were taken into custody and were admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The officials already had specific intelligence indicating that these five passengers had ingested capsules containing a narcotic substance.
It took five days to make the passengers eject a total of 370 capsules out of them. The capsules have been seized and all five passengers have been placed under arrest. However, this is not an unprecedented event at the IGI airport. Before this incident, a Brazilian man was arrested from IGI airport for swallowing 64 capsules worth Rs 3 crores.
Other such incidents at the IGI airport this year include:
- A Riyadh-bound Indian was arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying over 100 bottles of banned cough syrup.
- The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a foreign woman passenger at the IGI airport who was carrying 12.8 kg of contraband — pseudoephedrine drug — worth around Rs 13 lakh.
- A Mozambican woman was arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying more than 10 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 45 crore concealed in pipes.
- A man was arrested at IGI airport who was trying to smuggle out 22 kg drugs, concealing it in his luggage.
- A South African woman was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying nearly five kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore.
