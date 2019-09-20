How five Afghan nationals carried Rs 15 crores worth of heroin in their stomachs

The officials already had specific intelligence indicating that these five passengers had ingested capsules containing a narcotic substance. (Bloomberg image)

Five Afghan nationals carrying heroin worth Rs 15 crores in their stomachs were held at the Indira Gandhi International airport. The passengers were carrying the high purity heroin stashed in 370 capsules ingested in their stomachs, Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Intercepted in a joint operation by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit & Preventive Branch, IGIA Customs and Special Cell of the Delhi Police, 370 ingested capsules were recovered from passengers aged 18, 19, 20, 20 and 29 years respectively. Thereafter, all five were taken into custody and were admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The officials already had specific intelligence indicating that these five passengers had ingested capsules containing a narcotic substance.

It took five days to make the passengers eject a total of 370 capsules out of them. The capsules have been seized and all five passengers have been placed under arrest. However, this is not an unprecedented event at the IGI airport. Before this incident, a Brazilian man was arrested from IGI airport for swallowing 64 capsules worth Rs 3 crores.

Other such incidents at the IGI airport this year include: