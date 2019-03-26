How Azim Premji inspires Bill Gates; number one philanthropist cheers Wipro boss’ Rs 52,750 crore charity

(Photo Source – Reuters)

Azim Premji’s Rs 52,750 crore commitment to charity has won accolades worldwide, but the latest one from none other than Bill Gates would be the one to cherish. Earlier this month, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji became one of the top philanthropists in the world and the biggest in Asia after he pledged additional contributions on 13 March 2019. This earned him praise from leading personalities all across the globe, including that from the number one philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Azim Premji has earmarked about 34 per cent of Wipro’s shareholding held through certain entities controlled by him, to be given to Azim Premji Foundation. With this, Azim Premji’s total giveaway accounts for 67 per cent of economic ownership of Wipro Limited, said India’s fourth largest IT services company.

Bill Gates, one of the richest men and great philanthropist in the world recently lauded Azim Premji’s move in a tweet. “I’m inspired by Azim Premji’s continued commitment to philanthropy. His latest contribution will make a tremendous impact,’’ he said.

Bill and Melinda Gates, who contributed around $51.6 billion through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, have been named the most generous philanthropist in the US, according to the annual list by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. The foundations works the field of global health, emergency relief, education, poverty etc.

Azim Premji’s move has also attracted the praise by other well known personalities such as Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon, who called Azim Premji as an extraordinary philanthropist.

Azim Premji Foundation is a not-for profit organisation which works to improve standards of the elementary education system in rural government schools. The Foundation began by implementing various programmes to improve educational quality across the country. It later established institutions at district and state level to promote the agenda further in order to bring a deep-rooted change in the system. The organisation has also expanded its scope to include issues such as domestic violence, poverty, malnutrition and human trafficking.