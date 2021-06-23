  • MORE MARKET STATS

Household financial savings moderated to 8.2 pc of GDP in Q3FY21: RBI

By: |
June 23, 2021 6:22 PM

"The moderation was driven by a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities," it said.

"It (household debt to GDP ratio) rose sharply to 37.9 per cent at end-December 2020 from 37.1 per cent at end-September 2020," it said.

The first wave of COVID-19 last year impacted households as their financial savings moderated to 8.2 per cent of GDP in December quarter from 10.4 per cent in the previous three-month period, revealed an RBI data released on Wednesday.

The preliminary estimate of household financial savings is placed at 8.2 per cent of GDP in October-December 2020-21, exhibiting a sequential moderation for the second consecutive quarter after having spiked in the pandemic-hit June quarter, RBI said in a release.

Related News

“The moderation was driven by a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities,” it said.

The ratio of household (bank) deposits to GDP declined to 3 per cent in the third quarter from 7.7 per cent in July-September.

RBI further said household debt to GDP ratio, which is based on select financial instruments, has been increasing steadily since end-March 2019.

“It (household debt to GDP ratio) rose sharply to 37.9 per cent at end-December 2020 from 37.1 per cent at end-September 2020,” it said.

Despite higher borrowings from banks and housing finance companies, the flow in household financial liabilities was marginally lower in the third quarter following a marked decline in borrowings from non-banking financial companies.

As per the data, financial assets, including deposits, life insurance funds, provident and pension funds, currency, investments in mutual funds and equity, and small savings, stood at Rs 6,93,001.8
crore in the third quarter. It was at Rs 7,46,821.4 crore in July-September 2020-21.

Financial liabilities (loans) stood at Rs 2,48,418.7 crore in the third quarter. In the preceding quarter it was Rs 2,54,915.2 crore.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Household financial savings moderated to 8.2 pc of GDP in Q3FY21 RBI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1States’ reopening strategy not ‘prudent’ as vaccination coverage low in many places: Report
2FM Sitharaman calls for re-thinking financing and development priorities for inclusive, resilient infra
3Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 months till November